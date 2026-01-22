“We Need It for Strategic National Security.” Trump Makes the Case for Greenland at WEF

At the World Economic Forum in Davos, President Donald Trump laid out his case for why Greenland represents a core U.S. national security interest—framing the massive, sparsely populated territory as a strategic asset rather than an economic one.

Speaking to a global audience of political and business leaders, Trump emphasized Greenland’s geographic position between the United States, Russia, and China, repeatedly describing it as “right smack in the middle” of emerging great-power competition. He downplayed the role of minerals and rare earth elements, arguing instead that the island’s importance lies in defense, deterrence, and hemispheric security.

Trump also invoked history, noting that U.S. presidents have considered purchasing Greenland for nearly two centuries, and suggested that post–World War II decisions not to retain control look different in today’s geopolitical climate. He questioned Denmark’s defense commitments to the island, citing what he described as minimal follow-through on promised security spending.

