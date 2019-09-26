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Spinning orgone works
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60 views • September 26, 2019
Showing why spinning orgone around can be helpful to clearing sky,
though the range isnt huge it effects a larger area in 360 degrees,
rather than having it point in one direction,
I have seen this literally cut lines through the clouds ,like slicing a dome open, its pretty amazing
though the range isnt huge it effects a larger area in 360 degrees,
rather than having it point in one direction,
I have seen this literally cut lines through the clouds ,like slicing a dome open, its pretty amazing
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