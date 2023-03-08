Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Definition of Law of Cause and Effect, Creation of the Soul, Love of Self, Human vs God’s Laws, Accidents
24 views
channel image
Divine Truth - The Narrow Way
Published 14 hours ago |

Original:https://youtu.be/HW1VbdWacWs

20090801 God's Laws - Laws Governing Love Of Self P1


Cut:

1h05m11s - 1h16m44s


Website:

https://www.divinetruth.com




“SACRIFICE OF MYSELF IN ORDER TO “LOVE” ANOTHER IS NOT LOVING TO MYSELF OR THE OTHER EITHER.”

@ 1h15m30s


Keywords
fearcreationspiritualitycontrolemotionssouldenialgods lawsguiltangerself-lovecause and effectaccidentssimpleavoidancesoul fooddivine love pathnew new agesoul searchsoul developmentfeel everythingsoul transformation

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket