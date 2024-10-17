How To Be Attractive!

Sunday Morning Live 13 October 2024





In this episode, I investigate the Menendez brothers' case, exploring whether their actions against their abusive father, Jose Menendez, prevented a potential political threat. Drawing parallels to Stephen King's "The Dead Zone," I discuss the implications of their claims and the themes of justice and morality that arise from their tragic upbringing. I examine the complexities of parenting, contrasting nurturing with authoritarianism, and touch on societal pressures faced by both men and women. Ultimately, I raise critical questions about the lasting impacts of childhood trauma, family dynamics, and the cultural narratives that influence our understanding of these events.





