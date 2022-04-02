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council tax no more and files free
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24 views • April 02, 2022
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This is an urgent notice and a call to action about your council tax.
Are you feeling anxious due to bills constantly going up? Terrified by the relentless financial squeeze? Or are you done with being treated like a slave? Slavery is illegal, unlawful and immoral. NO ONE can be forced into a contract against their will, meaning you cannot be forced to pay for something you have not agreed to. The truth is, no one can create an obligation for another. If this were true it would be an act of force and be unlawful. Did you know council tax is unlawful? It is the legal obligation of the council to prove that YOU are obligated to comply with their demand for payment. Now is the time to make a stand and challenge the council's claim. We are not refusing to pay, which would be dishonourable, but merely asking them to prove our obligation to pay and, until they prove that obligation, we must WITHHOLD our payments. And by doing this in the proper manner, we act with honesty, good faith and clean hands at all times. Haven't YOU not had enough of being forced to pay for things you have never agreed to? Now there is a way to do this properly, using truth and law, on the reasonable grounds of there being no contract and therefore no obligation! To find out how to dispute the councils claim… Check out the ‘No Obligation Challenge’ link in the description! It's completely free to download and the only cost to you is your time.
So now the onus is on you to tell them TO PROVE IT! https://noc.peacekeepers.org.uk/
Let’s all make the effort to do this, together!
We are here to support you every step of the way.
PLEASE SHARE
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MR TRUDEAU YOU ARE A DISGRACE FOR ANY DEMOCRACY https://bit.ly/35e8lvC
The Gov have already bought $millions of vac for babies and the children https://bit.ly/3NnfA5N
Every PhD degree , medical or science has been lied to about the universe https://bit.ly/3uA6fyM
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50 million doses of 'vaccines' recalled after they gave people AIDS https://bit.ly/3s5tq4e
The CDC finally admits natural immunity works better than the vaccines https://bit.ly/3v13J6u
Danish newspapers apologises for getting its covid coverage entirely wrong https://bit.ly/3JIb7rs
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.
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TELEGRAM, JOIN AND SHARE YOUR CONTENTS HERE https://bit.ly/dmixgroup
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This is an urgent notice and a call to action about your council tax.
Are you feeling anxious due to bills constantly going up? Terrified by the relentless financial squeeze? Or are you done with being treated like a slave? Slavery is illegal, unlawful and immoral. NO ONE can be forced into a contract against their will, meaning you cannot be forced to pay for something you have not agreed to. The truth is, no one can create an obligation for another. If this were true it would be an act of force and be unlawful. Did you know council tax is unlawful? It is the legal obligation of the council to prove that YOU are obligated to comply with their demand for payment. Now is the time to make a stand and challenge the council's claim. We are not refusing to pay, which would be dishonourable, but merely asking them to prove our obligation to pay and, until they prove that obligation, we must WITHHOLD our payments. And by doing this in the proper manner, we act with honesty, good faith and clean hands at all times. Haven't YOU not had enough of being forced to pay for things you have never agreed to? Now there is a way to do this properly, using truth and law, on the reasonable grounds of there being no contract and therefore no obligation! To find out how to dispute the councils claim… Check out the ‘No Obligation Challenge’ link in the description! It's completely free to download and the only cost to you is your time.
So now the onus is on you to tell them TO PROVE IT! https://noc.peacekeepers.org.uk/
Let’s all make the effort to do this, together!
We are here to support you every step of the way.
PLEASE SHARE
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