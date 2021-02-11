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Mask is the Scapular of Lies & Vaccines are the Baptism of Defects - Rev. Fr. Chazal, MCSPX
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50 views • February 11, 2021
2020-09-27 * 17th Sunday after Pentecost * Traditional Catholic Mass * Cebu City, Philippines * #lateupload #CovidLies
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If you want to donate to Marian Corps please just contact the number or you can email them:
MCSPX Email : [email protected] * Call : 0639991680637 * Our FBpage : http://www.facebook.com/mariancorpsofst.piusx/
This YouTube Channel is dedicated to the honor and glory of Almighty God, to the Most Blessed Virgin Mary, and to the Saints in Heaven. We pray to Our Lady of Good Success and to the Holy Family that many souls and their families listening to these sermons..
Pray to the Holy Family to make your family holy! Pray to Our Lady of Good Success to restore to the See of St. Peter a true and a holy pope, to restore the Catholic Church to its former holiness, beauty, and glory throughout the world, to convert or drive out of the Catholic Church the modernists, atheists, communists, heretics, freethinkers, masons, and all who are bent on destroying the Catholic faith in the hearts and minds of her children, and assist all the bishops, priests, religious, and laity who are preserving and promoting the true Catholic faith.
What Do We Do?
* We warn the Catholics about the false teachings and scandals from so many priests, bishops.
* We promote fidelity to the Catholic Tradition to the teaching of the Faith, to the laws of the Church and to liturgy. We celebrate the mass in Latin according to the Traditional rite.
* We recognize Pope Francis as the supreme authority of the Church but refuse to follow him when he promotes teachings opposed to Christ's doctrine.
* We train young men to be priests in Hearts of Jesus and Mary Seminary offering them the traditional formation to priesthood.
* We work on collaboration with other priests of the Catholic Resistance worldwide and in Philippines with some Carmelites faithful to the Tradition.
Who Are We?
A group of Catholic priests formed in May-June 2012 under the patronage of the Blessed Virgin Mary to fight modernism and immorality within the Catholic Church. We are affiliated to Catholic Resistance Movement.
Some helpful websites:
http://www.facebook.com/mariancorpsofst.piusx/
http://www.traditionalcatholicresistance.blogspot.com
http://www.stmarcelinitiative.com
http://www.tradidi.com
http://www.thebluepaper.org
http://www.olhcutica.com
http://www.resistere.org
http://www.traditionalcatholic.net/
http://www.tradcatresist.blogspot.com
http://www.dominicansavrille.us/
(En Francais: http://www.dominicainsavrille.fr/)
www.ghyheart.com
https://www.facebook.com/HJMSeminary/
🙏🏻PLEASE HELP OUR CHANNEL GROW 🙏🏻
Subscribe To Our Youtube Channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UChjUBPtAs6D-rDec0uRqePw
If you liked this, please consider donating to Tradicionalista Catholic Sermons : 👉 https://bit.ly/2NbjXWO They are trying to reach their financial goal for equipment to keep bringing us great Catholic content.
For any inquiry: [email protected] (ADMIN)
If you want to donate to Marian Corps please just contact the number or you can email them:
MCSPX Email : [email protected] * Call : 0639991680637 * Our FBpage : http://www.facebook.com/mariancorpsofst.piusx/
This YouTube Channel is dedicated to the honor and glory of Almighty God, to the Most Blessed Virgin Mary, and to the Saints in Heaven. We pray to Our Lady of Good Success and to the Holy Family that many souls and their families listening to these sermons..
Pray to the Holy Family to make your family holy! Pray to Our Lady of Good Success to restore to the See of St. Peter a true and a holy pope, to restore the Catholic Church to its former holiness, beauty, and glory throughout the world, to convert or drive out of the Catholic Church the modernists, atheists, communists, heretics, freethinkers, masons, and all who are bent on destroying the Catholic faith in the hearts and minds of her children, and assist all the bishops, priests, religious, and laity who are preserving and promoting the true Catholic faith.
What Do We Do?
* We warn the Catholics about the false teachings and scandals from so many priests, bishops.
* We promote fidelity to the Catholic Tradition to the teaching of the Faith, to the laws of the Church and to liturgy. We celebrate the mass in Latin according to the Traditional rite.
* We recognize Pope Francis as the supreme authority of the Church but refuse to follow him when he promotes teachings opposed to Christ's doctrine.
* We train young men to be priests in Hearts of Jesus and Mary Seminary offering them the traditional formation to priesthood.
* We work on collaboration with other priests of the Catholic Resistance worldwide and in Philippines with some Carmelites faithful to the Tradition.
Who Are We?
A group of Catholic priests formed in May-June 2012 under the patronage of the Blessed Virgin Mary to fight modernism and immorality within the Catholic Church. We are affiliated to Catholic Resistance Movement.
Some helpful websites:
http://www.facebook.com/mariancorpsofst.piusx/
http://www.traditionalcatholicresistance.blogspot.com
http://www.stmarcelinitiative.com
http://www.tradidi.com
http://www.thebluepaper.org
http://www.olhcutica.com
http://www.resistere.org
http://www.traditionalcatholic.net/
http://www.tradcatresist.blogspot.com
http://www.dominicansavrille.us/
(En Francais: http://www.dominicainsavrille.fr/)
www.ghyheart.com
https://www.facebook.com/HJMSeminary/
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