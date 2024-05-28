Del Bigtree at the HighWire





Swiss Attorney, Philipp Kruse, Esq., joins Del with critical details about the upcoming WHO meetings in Geneva to solidify the dangerous Pandemic Agreement in the wake of their massive failure in the responses to COVID. Hear how you can be a part of the resistance at the upcoming ‘Road to Geneva’ convoy to the United Nations HQ which you can watch live on The HighWire.





Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v4x7osr-the-road-to-geneva-convoy-revs-its-engines.html