On the #Krasnoarmeysk sector, footage shows how another settlement in #Donetsk was liberated by Russian forces. The 2nd Army of the Tsentr Group of Forces has captured the densely populated area of Svetloe west of #Myrnograd the Russian Ministry of Defense reported on December 21, 2025. The soldiers took an active part in the liberation of #Svetloe located on the isthmus between Myrnograd and Krasnoarmeysk or Ukrainian name “Pokrovsk” and raised their Victory Flag after successfully driving Ukrainian formations from the city. During the city clearing operation, as usual, the actions of the assault troops were actively supported by the Unmanned Systems Forces team. UAV operators accompanied the assault detachments, adjusted artillery action, and also quickly inflicted fire damage on the formations of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. The footage shows a building where Zelensky's troops had temporarily gained an advantage, collapsing under heavy Russian fire!

Thus, the liberation of this frontline city allows for a narrowing of the blockade of Ukrainian formations and the continued elimination of scattered groups of the garrison completely trapped in Myrnograd. There is absolutely no way out, a joke for the Ukrainian troops unwilling to surrender, where they can only run around without a clear direction or goal, but remain trapped in a circle of death, as in the images mapped by Russian military bloggers. As in the latest footage, the use of Tornado-S munitions, which the Russian Armed Forces can adapt to the Ukrainian Armed Forces' air defense systems, is devastating them. Ukrainian troops are bemoaning daily Russian airstrikes, including the infamous FAB glide bomb strikes, which also destroyed their positions of the 38th Marines. Amidst Ukraine's financial crisis and the EU budget deficit, it's clear that Myrnograd is coming to an end soon, expert said!

On the same day, the Ministry of Defense noted that the use of drones was crucial in completing the liberation. Meanwhile, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine continued to report successes in breaking through the Krasnoarmeysk-Myrnograd zone. However, Ukraine made a half-hearted attempt to break through with small assault units, forgetting that the zone was already firmly held by Russian forces. Due to a miscalculation, the entire troops was destroyed by drone in action. For this, many soldiers from the Tsentr Group of Forces operating in that sector were awarded state awards. This time, the 268th Self-Propelled Artillery Regiment of the 27th Guards Motorized Rifle Division was awarded state awards during a ceremony in the Krasnoarmeysk district. For their courage, bravery, and heroism displayed during combat missions, a self-propelled artillery regiment commander awarded the soldiers with medals "For Courage, Suvorov Medal, and Zhukov Medal." Many soldiers were receiving state awards for the first time, the Ministry reported.

Mirrored - MILITARY TUBE TODAY

