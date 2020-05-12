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Truth Unsealed Live
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80 views • May 12, 2020
These are all WHO and the UN regulations and that's why Trump cut them off. But these are real plans the deep state have to stop the reelection of Trump. Keep democrat states shut down and citizens isolated. I say shoot to kill.
H.R. 6666 How convenient.
H.R. 6666 How convenient.
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