X22 Report B 01. 04. 22.

Ep. 2668b - The [DS] Has Been Outmaneuvered, They Are Only Now Figuring It OutGet The Fastest No-Log VPN Today:Start Today For FREE for 30 days ^^ Click AboveThe [DS] agenda is now coming to an end. The people are no longer believing the pandemic hoax, it is falling apart rapidly. The patriots have outmaneuvered the [DS] and they are only now figuring it out. The pieces are now being put into place. The show is about to start and the [DS] is panicking. [NP] is already signaling that she is now retiring. The entire corrupt system is about to come down around them.All source links to the report can be found on the x22report.com site.