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X22 Report B 01. 04. 22.
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150 views • January 05, 2022
Ep. 2668b - The [DS] Has Been Outmaneuvered, They Are Only Now Figuring It Out
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The [DS] agenda is now coming to an end. The people are no longer believing the pandemic hoax, it is falling apart rapidly. The patriots have outmaneuvered the [DS] and they are only now figuring it out. The pieces are now being put into place. The show is about to start and the [DS] is panicking. [NP] is already signaling that she is now retiring. The entire corrupt system is about to come down around them.
All source links to the report can be found on the x22report.com site.
Get The Fastest No-Log VPN Today:
https://www.virtualshield.com/x22
Start Today For FREE for 30 days ^^ Click Above
The [DS] agenda is now coming to an end. The people are no longer believing the pandemic hoax, it is falling apart rapidly. The patriots have outmaneuvered the [DS] and they are only now figuring it out. The pieces are now being put into place. The show is about to start and the [DS] is panicking. [NP] is already signaling that she is now retiring. The entire corrupt system is about to come down around them.
All source links to the report can be found on the x22report.com site.
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