BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Beyond the Big Lie: Why Silver at $77 Is Just the Opening Act of the Financial Reset
JMC Broadcasting
JMC Broadcasting
109 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
135 views • 1 day ago

In this explosive episode of Global Financial Reset: Surviving and Thriving the Transition, host John Michael Chambers is joined by banking expert Will Barney and precious metals specialist Bill Armer to dissect the unfolding collapse of the fiat financial system.


They break down the $17 billion emergency Fed repo bailout after Christmas, triggered by a historic silver short squeeze—exposing bank insolvency and the desperate scramble for liquidity. Will reveals how 847 tons of silver left Venezuela for China and Russia just before the U.S. seized Venezuelan assets—a move tied to oil reserves, election fraud, and the coming global monetary reset.


Bill Armer explains why silver is now a strategic national resource, with industrial demand soaring and physical inventories collapsing. They discuss:


The silver-to-gold ratio and why $1,000/oz silver is possible


Why paper silver ETFs and collectible coins are dangerous traps


How BRICS nations are moving toward asset-backed currency


The GUTS model (Get Out of The System) to survive the transition


From the impending force majeure on COMEX to the rise of XRP and crypto as fiat alternatives, this episode is a urgent guide to navigating the end of a fraudulent financial era—and stepping into the new.


“Only cages collapse. Truth does not—and neither do you.”



NOTICE: Many frauds weigh in as me (JMC). I NEVER promote or sell any QFS, Crypto, wallets etc. These people are reported as fraud and are banned but new ones crop up every week.


🚨 The Global Financial Reset Is HERE. 🚨

Don't just survive it—PROFIT from it.

This is your gateway to explosive growth with Genesis Metals.

👉 CLICK NOW: https://jmcgenesismetals.com/



Free Subscription

https://johnmichaelchambers.com/subscribe/


ALL NEW RUMBLE CHANNEL! SUBSCRIBE SO YOU DON’T MISS ANYTHING!

https://rumble.com/c/JMCBroadcasting


Follow JMC Here

https://johnmichaelchambers.com/follow/


NOTICE: Many frauds weigh in as me (JMC). I NEVER promote or sell any QFS, Crypto, wallets etc. These people are reported as fraud and are banned but new ones crop up every week.

Keywords
bricsprecious metalsglobal financial resetjohn michael chamberscomexsilver squeezebank collapsefiat collapsefinancial transitionasset-backed currencyvenezuelan silverguts model
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Verbal exchange between Trump and Petro COOLS, with Colombian president invited to White House

Verbal exchange between Trump and Petro COOLS, with Colombian president invited to White House

Ramon Tomey
Chokepoints of Power: The silent war for global domination in the waterways

Chokepoints of Power: The silent war for global domination in the waterways

Belle Carter
Kremlin rejects Trump&#8217;s 20-point peace deal; Ukraine braces for renewed Russian attacks as winter looms

Kremlin rejects Trump’s 20-point peace deal; Ukraine braces for renewed Russian attacks as winter looms

Belle Carter
The great Arctic heist: How a false flag over Greenland could trigger NATO&#8217;s collapse and fulfill a long-held expansionist fantasy

The great Arctic heist: How a false flag over Greenland could trigger NATO’s collapse and fulfill a long-held expansionist fantasy

Lance D Johnson
Secretary of State Marco Rubio to meet Danish officials as Trump pushes Greenland initiative

Secretary of State Marco Rubio to meet Danish officials as Trump pushes Greenland initiative

Laura Harris
U.S. invests $2.7B to end Russia&#8217;s monopoly on advanced nuclear fuel

U.S. invests $2.7B to end Russia’s monopoly on advanced nuclear fuel

Belle Carter
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy