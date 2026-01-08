Beyond the Big Lie: Why Silver at $77 Is Just the Opening Act of the Financial Reset

In this explosive episode of Global Financial Reset: Surviving and Thriving the Transition, host John Michael Chambers is joined by banking expert Will Barney and precious metals specialist Bill Armer to dissect the unfolding collapse of the fiat financial system.





They break down the $17 billion emergency Fed repo bailout after Christmas, triggered by a historic silver short squeeze—exposing bank insolvency and the desperate scramble for liquidity. Will reveals how 847 tons of silver left Venezuela for China and Russia just before the U.S. seized Venezuelan assets—a move tied to oil reserves, election fraud, and the coming global monetary reset.





Bill Armer explains why silver is now a strategic national resource, with industrial demand soaring and physical inventories collapsing. They discuss:





The silver-to-gold ratio and why $1,000/oz silver is possible





Why paper silver ETFs and collectible coins are dangerous traps





How BRICS nations are moving toward asset-backed currency





The GUTS model (Get Out of The System) to survive the transition





From the impending force majeure on COMEX to the rise of XRP and crypto as fiat alternatives, this episode is a urgent guide to navigating the end of a fraudulent financial era—and stepping into the new.





“Only cages collapse. Truth does not—and neither do you.”









NOTICE: Many frauds weigh in as me (JMC). I NEVER promote or sell any QFS, Crypto, wallets etc. These people are reported as fraud and are banned but new ones crop up every week.





