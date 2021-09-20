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Starseeds & Indigos Shift to 5th Dimension Parallel Reality Earth - You're Here for 5D, Not 3D
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32 views • September 20, 2021
In this episode of Paranormal Unwrapped, Orion Council Channeler and award-winning movie producer, Jack Roth interviews author, Von Galt on her work studying the ascension of Earth and humanity over the last 40 years through Tibetan Buddhism, metaphysic academic research, and hypnosis research.
More about Paranormal Unwrapped: Paranormal Unwrapped is a show hosted by Krista Raisa and Jack Roth. Krista is dedicated to teaching "ascension" with the help of Orion Council, esoteric knowledge and art. Proceeds go to the environment, women, and minorities.
☮Channel, Teacher, Artist, Krista Raisa: http://www.kristaraisa.com
☮ETSY SHOP [art + wellness]: http://kristasangels.etsy.com
☮E-SCHOOL: https://kristasangels.teachable.com/
☮BOOKS [paperback & Kindle]: http://amazon.com/author/kristaraisa
☮INSTAGRAM: http://www.instagram.com/galacticfaery
☮Ezoterra - “Hobgoblin Slayer”: https://itunes.apple.com/us/artist/ez...
☮PAYPAL DONATIONS: https://www.paypal.me/kraisa
__________________________
To learn more about Von's work, please see the links below.
Merkaba Chakras:
https://merkabachakras.com/
Von's Author Page:
https://amzn.to/2YSTS0A
Dolores Cannon QHHT Practitioner Registry:
https://www.qhhtofficial.com/members/...
Below are the links to Princeton University's Global Consciousness Project. The basic way of reading the data graph is if the Earth's Schumann frequency hits the blue line then she piked and raised her magnetic frequencies. Otherwise, it's flatline and the event did not excite her or the collective consciousness of the group of people in that area of the world where the RNG, Random Number Generators are organizing ahead of the next heartfelt event.
https://bit.ly/30W7yZR
Older data events from the last 20 years that I have been following and found fascinating.
http://noosphere.princeton.edu/result...
Please hit SUBSCRIBE for notifications of new videos. Many abundant blessings to you for watching, liking, commenting, and sharing! :-)
More about Paranormal Unwrapped: Paranormal Unwrapped is a show hosted by Krista Raisa and Jack Roth. Krista is dedicated to teaching "ascension" with the help of Orion Council, esoteric knowledge and art. Proceeds go to the environment, women, and minorities.
☮Channel, Teacher, Artist, Krista Raisa: http://www.kristaraisa.com
☮ETSY SHOP [art + wellness]: http://kristasangels.etsy.com
☮E-SCHOOL: https://kristasangels.teachable.com/
☮BOOKS [paperback & Kindle]: http://amazon.com/author/kristaraisa
☮INSTAGRAM: http://www.instagram.com/galacticfaery
☮Ezoterra - “Hobgoblin Slayer”: https://itunes.apple.com/us/artist/ez...
☮PAYPAL DONATIONS: https://www.paypal.me/kraisa
__________________________
To learn more about Von's work, please see the links below.
Merkaba Chakras:
https://merkabachakras.com/
Von's Author Page:
https://amzn.to/2YSTS0A
Dolores Cannon QHHT Practitioner Registry:
https://www.qhhtofficial.com/members/...
Below are the links to Princeton University's Global Consciousness Project. The basic way of reading the data graph is if the Earth's Schumann frequency hits the blue line then she piked and raised her magnetic frequencies. Otherwise, it's flatline and the event did not excite her or the collective consciousness of the group of people in that area of the world where the RNG, Random Number Generators are organizing ahead of the next heartfelt event.
https://bit.ly/30W7yZR
Older data events from the last 20 years that I have been following and found fascinating.
http://noosphere.princeton.edu/result...
Please hit SUBSCRIBE for notifications of new videos. Many abundant blessings to you for watching, liking, commenting, and sharing! :-)
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