7 Baptisms - Of Fire & In Water

On Today's Bible Believing Bible Studies, Bro. Robert teaches on "The7 Baptisms", looking at the baptism of fire and believer's baptism in water. Many say that this baptism is for the church today, but is that true? Please watch to find out what it is all about.

Intro/outro---"Face To Face" played by Bro. John Varney, and used by permission.

Bible Believing Bible Studies are held on the "KJBRD Podcasts & Bible Studies group on Discord of Bro. Robert Reynolds, every Sunday morning at 9am Philippines time.