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That'll Do Pig, That'll Do. Pig Intarsia
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41 views • July 24, 2021
This is a pattern by Judy Gale Roberts and I have been looking forward to making it for a while. I happened to have a piece of walnut that actually looked like a pig so I used that! I also used maple, spalted maple, ebony, and holly. The walnut had lighter and darker areas so I used the lighter walnut for the hooves. This video is how I went about making this intarsia. Links to the pattern and stuff I used are below.
Pig Pattern by Judy Gale Roberts: https://intarsia.com/collections/farm-animals/products/i-401-home-sweet-home-pig?variant=33033648275499
Babe Clip
Movieclips, That'll Do Pig - Babe (9/9) Movie CLIP (1995) HD, Movieclips, YouTube, Jun 27, 2011, https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0zHmeTeLgMY
Music: Itty Bitty 8 Bit, If I Had a Chicken, Wiskey on the Mississippi, Fork and Spoon, Brandenburg No4-1 BWV1049, Killing Time, by Kevin MacLeod
Silly Billy by Purple Planet ( http://www.purple-planet.com)
JoshWoodward-SSotS-NoVox-02-BonjourMonAmie by Josh Woodward (http://www.joshwoodward.com/#/)
JoshWoodward-SSotS-NoVox-02-BonjourMonAmie//www.purple-planet.co
Great Escape by JewelBeat
____________________________________________
Links to things I used, some are affiliate links:
Titebond quick & thick: https://amzn.to/3pxRsBM
Elmer’s Craftbond spray adhesive: https://amzn.to/3it1T8u
Colwood Woodburner: https://amzn.to/2HC6R0V
Pin Vise Hand Drill: https://amzn.to/3ifaR7i
3M 77 Super Multipurpose Adhesive Spray: https://amzn.to/2yCRPBM
Double stick tape: https://amzn.to/2MCP3Ti
Mineral spirits: https://amzn.to/3ekZtFU
Flex Drum sander: https://intarsia.com/search?q=flex+drum
Sawtooth Hangers Large with screws: https://amzn.to/2IDp7Io
Sawtooth Hangers Small with Screws: https://amzn.to/2T0nKIK
Eraser stick for sandpaper: https://amzn.to/3zqnFPb
The Woodtek is not available, but this is a comparable pneumatic drum sander: Grizzly G8749 - Drum / Flap Sander
https://www.grizzly.com/products/Grizzly-Drum-Flap-Sander/G8749
Blue tape (Scotch Blue painter’s tape, 2 pack): https://amzn.to/2Qz5Vvt/
Old Masters Gel Polyurethane, 1 quart: https://amzn.to/30dfvvi
Krylon Triple Thick: https://amzn.to/3pxBKqx
Hegner Multimax 22-V Variable Speed Scroll Saw: https://advanced-machinery.myshopify.com/products/multimax-22-v-variable-speed-scroll-saw
Pegas Modified Geometry Pinless Scroll Saw Blades Variety Intro Pack: https://amzn.to/2FtBjoA
Magnification light: https://amzn.to/3oq9xjL
Foot switch for scroll saw: https://amzn.to/3pY6WOp
Holy Bible New Living Translation: https://amzn.to/2LTjpD1
__________________________________________________
Cy’s Corner Rumble Channel: https://rumble.com/c/c-553423
Cy’s Corner Brighteon Channel: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/cyscorner
Cy’s Corner BitChute Channel: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/DQcIoS0jzNVn/
Cy’s Corner Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCOoeZFDsNp4US0BEvevTQmw
Cy’s Corner T-shirt Shop: https://cyscorner.wordpress.com/store/
Cy’s Corner Website: https://cyscorner.wordpress.com/
Cy’s Corner Instagram: https://instagram.com/cyscorner
Cy’s Corner Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/CysCornerShop/?ref=settings
Cy’s Corner Pinterest: https://www.pinterest.com/cyscorner
Cy’s Corner Theme songs by My Torn Genes: http://mytorngenes.com/
Cy’s email: [email protected]
Send me a sticker and I’ll send you one!
Cy’s Corner
P.O. Box 104
Prineville, Oregon
97754
Pig Pattern by Judy Gale Roberts: https://intarsia.com/collections/farm-animals/products/i-401-home-sweet-home-pig?variant=33033648275499
Babe Clip
Movieclips, That'll Do Pig - Babe (9/9) Movie CLIP (1995) HD, Movieclips, YouTube, Jun 27, 2011, https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0zHmeTeLgMY
Music: Itty Bitty 8 Bit, If I Had a Chicken, Wiskey on the Mississippi, Fork and Spoon, Brandenburg No4-1 BWV1049, Killing Time, by Kevin MacLeod
Silly Billy by Purple Planet ( http://www.purple-planet.com)
JoshWoodward-SSotS-NoVox-02-BonjourMonAmie by Josh Woodward (http://www.joshwoodward.com/#/)
JoshWoodward-SSotS-NoVox-02-BonjourMonAmie//www.purple-planet.co
Great Escape by JewelBeat
____________________________________________
Links to things I used, some are affiliate links:
Titebond quick & thick: https://amzn.to/3pxRsBM
Elmer’s Craftbond spray adhesive: https://amzn.to/3it1T8u
Colwood Woodburner: https://amzn.to/2HC6R0V
Pin Vise Hand Drill: https://amzn.to/3ifaR7i
3M 77 Super Multipurpose Adhesive Spray: https://amzn.to/2yCRPBM
Double stick tape: https://amzn.to/2MCP3Ti
Mineral spirits: https://amzn.to/3ekZtFU
Flex Drum sander: https://intarsia.com/search?q=flex+drum
Sawtooth Hangers Large with screws: https://amzn.to/2IDp7Io
Sawtooth Hangers Small with Screws: https://amzn.to/2T0nKIK
Eraser stick for sandpaper: https://amzn.to/3zqnFPb
The Woodtek is not available, but this is a comparable pneumatic drum sander: Grizzly G8749 - Drum / Flap Sander
https://www.grizzly.com/products/Grizzly-Drum-Flap-Sander/G8749
Blue tape (Scotch Blue painter’s tape, 2 pack): https://amzn.to/2Qz5Vvt/
Old Masters Gel Polyurethane, 1 quart: https://amzn.to/30dfvvi
Krylon Triple Thick: https://amzn.to/3pxBKqx
Hegner Multimax 22-V Variable Speed Scroll Saw: https://advanced-machinery.myshopify.com/products/multimax-22-v-variable-speed-scroll-saw
Pegas Modified Geometry Pinless Scroll Saw Blades Variety Intro Pack: https://amzn.to/2FtBjoA
Magnification light: https://amzn.to/3oq9xjL
Foot switch for scroll saw: https://amzn.to/3pY6WOp
Holy Bible New Living Translation: https://amzn.to/2LTjpD1
__________________________________________________
Cy’s Corner Rumble Channel: https://rumble.com/c/c-553423
Cy’s Corner Brighteon Channel: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/cyscorner
Cy’s Corner BitChute Channel: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/DQcIoS0jzNVn/
Cy’s Corner Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCOoeZFDsNp4US0BEvevTQmw
Cy’s Corner T-shirt Shop: https://cyscorner.wordpress.com/store/
Cy’s Corner Website: https://cyscorner.wordpress.com/
Cy’s Corner Instagram: https://instagram.com/cyscorner
Cy’s Corner Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/CysCornerShop/?ref=settings
Cy’s Corner Pinterest: https://www.pinterest.com/cyscorner
Cy’s Corner Theme songs by My Torn Genes: http://mytorngenes.com/
Cy’s email: [email protected]
Send me a sticker and I’ll send you one!
Cy’s Corner
P.O. Box 104
Prineville, Oregon
97754
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