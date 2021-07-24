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That'll Do Pig, That'll Do. Pig Intarsia
Cy's Corner
Cy's Corner
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41 views • July 24, 2021
This is a pattern by Judy Gale Roberts and I have been looking forward to making it for a while. I happened to have a piece of walnut that actually looked like a pig so I used that! I also used maple, spalted maple, ebony, and holly. The walnut had lighter and darker areas so I used the lighter walnut for the hooves. This video is how I went about making this intarsia. Links to the pattern and stuff I used are below.

Pig Pattern by Judy Gale Roberts: https://intarsia.com/collections/farm-animals/products/i-401-home-sweet-home-pig?variant=33033648275499

Babe Clip
Movieclips, That'll Do Pig - Babe (9/9) Movie CLIP (1995) HD, Movieclips, YouTube, Jun 27, 2011, https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0zHmeTeLgMY


Music: Itty Bitty 8 Bit, If I Had a Chicken, Wiskey on the Mississippi, Fork and Spoon, Brandenburg No4-1 BWV1049, Killing Time, by Kevin MacLeod
Silly Billy by Purple Planet ( http://www.purple-planet.com)
JoshWoodward-SSotS-NoVox-02-BonjourMonAmie by Josh Woodward (http://www.joshwoodward.com/#/)
JoshWoodward-SSotS-NoVox-02-BonjourMonAmie//www.purple-planet.co
Great Escape by JewelBeat
____________________________________________
Links to things I used, some are affiliate links:
Titebond quick & thick: https://amzn.to/3pxRsBM

Elmer’s Craftbond spray adhesive: https://amzn.to/3it1T8u

Colwood Woodburner: https://amzn.to/2HC6R0V

Pin Vise Hand Drill: https://amzn.to/3ifaR7i

3M 77 Super Multipurpose Adhesive Spray: https://amzn.to/2yCRPBM

Double stick tape: https://amzn.to/2MCP3Ti

Mineral spirits: https://amzn.to/3ekZtFU

Flex Drum sander: https://intarsia.com/search?q=flex+drum

Sawtooth Hangers Large with screws: https://amzn.to/2IDp7Io

Sawtooth Hangers Small with Screws: https://amzn.to/2T0nKIK

Eraser stick for sandpaper: https://amzn.to/3zqnFPb

The Woodtek is not available, but this is a comparable pneumatic drum sander: Grizzly G8749 - Drum / Flap Sander
https://www.grizzly.com/products/Grizzly-Drum-Flap-Sander/G8749

Blue tape (Scotch Blue painter’s tape, 2 pack): https://amzn.to/2Qz5Vvt/

Old Masters Gel Polyurethane, 1 quart: https://amzn.to/30dfvvi

Krylon Triple Thick: https://amzn.to/3pxBKqx

Hegner Multimax 22-V Variable Speed Scroll Saw: https://advanced-machinery.myshopify.com/products/multimax-22-v-variable-speed-scroll-saw

Pegas Modified Geometry Pinless Scroll Saw Blades Variety Intro Pack: https://amzn.to/2FtBjoA

Magnification light: https://amzn.to/3oq9xjL

Foot switch for scroll saw: https://amzn.to/3pY6WOp

Holy Bible New Living Translation: https://amzn.to/2LTjpD1
__________________________________________________

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Cy’s Corner
P.O. Box 104
Prineville, Oregon
97754
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy