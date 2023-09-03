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The story of little Moo
Pigeon River Farm
Pigeon River Farm
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345 views • September 03, 2023

Welcome to the incredible journey of Little Moo, the highland calf who stole our hearts and became the star of our farm. Found abandoned and barely alive on a frigid morning, Little Moo's life took a turn when we discovered her during a routine drone flight surveying our cattle. Nursed back to health with round-the-clock bottle feedings, a warm blanket, and the companionship of Hunter, our loyal yellow lab, Little Moo defied the odds. Facing the harsh reality of rejection from her mother and the herd, she found a home in our farm shop. Through the cold winter months, she became more like one of the dogs than a calf, warming our hearts and surprising us with her resilience. As spring arrived, so did Little Moo's strength. Though smaller and weaker than your average calf due to her difficult beginnings, she eventually integrated into the herd and blossomed into a healthy, joyful cow. Today, Little Moo isn't just surviving; she's thriving and even has a calf of her own. Join us as we share the miraculous story of Little Moo—a tale of resilience, community, and the extraordinary impact of a little love and care.

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highland cattlehighland calfcalf feeding
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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