Night of Freedom Pre-Event Prayer Call

Pre-event Night of Freedom Prayer Call with the greatest team on the planet! Scott Kesterson, Resistance Chicks, Pastor Niel Petersen, Pastors Brian & Alicia Derrico, CJ & Rick Moyer, Pastor Devanice Ball, John & Stacey Barnes. We will be laying offensive groundwork to prepare for the kingdom of God to eclipse a night the devil has tried to claim as his own!
Turning a Night of Darkness to the LIGHT! Join us for a night of freedom, healing, deliverance and prayer! 3 rallies at 3 locations across the nation- we’re going COAST TO COAST WITH THE HOLY GHOST!
For more information on the Night of Freedom events, join us in person or tune in to the three live streams visit: ResistanceChicks.com/night-of-freedom
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.