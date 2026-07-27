INCREDIBLE! When they tell you to evacuate, evacuate! The speed of this forest fire in Navas del Rey, near Madrid, Spain, is terrifying.





It took 8 minutes to reach the camera.





The Zetas predict that ALL FORESTS WILL BURN BY THE TIME OF THE POLE SHIFT.





https://poleshift.ning.com/profiles/blogs/zetatalk-newsletter-for-sunday-july-26-2026