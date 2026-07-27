© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
INCREDIBLE! When they tell you to evacuate, evacuate! The speed of this forest fire in Navas del Rey, near Madrid, Spain, is terrifying.
It took 8 minutes to reach the camera.
The Zetas predict that ALL FORESTS WILL BURN BY THE TIME OF THE POLE SHIFT.
https://poleshift.ning.com/profiles/blogs/zetatalk-newsletter-for-sunday-july-26-2026