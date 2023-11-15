Dr. William Makis: Mass Turbo Cancer Die Off Underway

Brian Moonan interviews Dr. William Makis, MD on the topic of jaxxed people of all ages getting unusually aggressive "turbo cancers" and dying suddenly. Also discuss HOW the shots are killing children, and how SV40 (Symian Virus 40) carcinogenic DNA contamination could not possibly happen by accident. This epidemic is being covered up by the "mainstream media" and souls need to be warned! Please share!Find Dr. Makis on Substack here: https://substack.com/@makismd
