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When Peaceful Protest is Made Impossible (illegal) Violent Revolution Becomes Inevitable.
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72 views • February 21, 2022
Insanity is - doing the same thing over and over, expecting different results.
If you really want to see change - start hanging Jew bankers.
Try them & Hang them in the town square.
This video will also be available on alternate video platforms
https://ugetube.com/@WardoRants
https://bittube.tv/profile/WardoRants
https://rumble.com/c/c-1275674
https://odysee.com/@ward01o1:0
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/wardorants
https://worldtruthvideos.website/@WardoRants
If you really want to see change - start hanging Jew bankers.
Try them & Hang them in the town square.
This video will also be available on alternate video platforms
https://ugetube.com/@WardoRants
https://bittube.tv/profile/WardoRants
https://rumble.com/c/c-1275674
https://odysee.com/@ward01o1:0
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/wardorants
https://worldtruthvideos.website/@WardoRants
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