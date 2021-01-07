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COVID Hoax is global bankster takeover of all money on the planet
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240 views • January 07, 2021
Catherine Austin Fitts lays it out from a perspective of an economic analyst with an extensive experience as a top-level DC insider.
Fedcoin, COVID, shutdown ... the whole dang mess was a setup for a complete rape of every peasant on the planet.
The "Magic Virus" was a necessary component of monetary takeover.
This was a financial coup from currency to e-money that they could control to the finest level of detail.
Genetic alteration of the people to achieve Trans-Humanism is a crucial component of their Brave New World.
Fedcoin, COVID, shutdown ... the whole dang mess was a setup for a complete rape of every peasant on the planet.
The "Magic Virus" was a necessary component of monetary takeover.
This was a financial coup from currency to e-money that they could control to the finest level of detail.
Genetic alteration of the people to achieve Trans-Humanism is a crucial component of their Brave New World.
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