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Battle of Ballots: Biden Inches Toward Victory Over Trump
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9 views • November 05, 2020
Nov 4, 2020
TruNews
Today on TruNews, host and founder Rick Wiles analyzes the aftermath of Election 2020, as both Vice-President Biden and President Trump signal overtures to victory in the battle for the executive crown. As social media censors Mr. Trump, and lifts up a Biden win, Rick shares his personal insight into the corruption inherit in American politics, and the pathway to victory for US citizens, especially Christians, to truly make a difference in the nation. Rick Wiles, Doc Burkhart. Airdate 11/4/2020
Source: https://www.trunews.com/stream/battle-of-ballots-biden-inches-toward-victory-over-trump
TruNews
Today on TruNews, host and founder Rick Wiles analyzes the aftermath of Election 2020, as both Vice-President Biden and President Trump signal overtures to victory in the battle for the executive crown. As social media censors Mr. Trump, and lifts up a Biden win, Rick shares his personal insight into the corruption inherit in American politics, and the pathway to victory for US citizens, especially Christians, to truly make a difference in the nation. Rick Wiles, Doc Burkhart. Airdate 11/4/2020
Source: https://www.trunews.com/stream/battle-of-ballots-biden-inches-toward-victory-over-trump
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