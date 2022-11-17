House Republicans Announce Investigation of Joe Biden and Biden Crime Family

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Republicans announce an investigation into Joe Biden.
Rep. Jame Comer (Oversight Committee Ranking Member): We’re releasing a report today that details what we’ve uncovered. We’re also sending letters to Biden Administration officials and Biden family associates renewing our request for voluntary production of documents relevant to this investigation. This is an investigation of Joe Biden. And why he lied to the American people about knowledge and participation in his family’s international business schemes.
House Republicans have been investigating the Biden Crime Family since at least as far back as 2020.