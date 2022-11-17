Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
House Republicans Announce Investigation of Joe Biden and Biden Crime Family
173 views
channel image
GalacticStorm
Published 11 days ago |
Shop now

Republicans announce an investigation into Joe Biden.

Rep. Jame Comer (Oversight Committee Ranking Member): We’re releasing a report today that details what we’ve uncovered. We’re also sending letters to Biden Administration officials and Biden family associates renewing our request for voluntary production of documents relevant to this investigation. This is an investigation of Joe Biden. And why he lied to the American people about knowledge and participation in his family’s international business schemes.

House Republicans have been investigating the Biden Crime Family since at least as far back as 2020.



Keywords
corruptioninvestigationscandaljames comerbiden crime familyhunter biden laptop

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket