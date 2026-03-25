Spain: officially recognized the Palestinian state, then Spain welcomed its first Palestinian ambassador

162 views • 4 days ago

Spain's decision demonstrates the strengthening of the diplomatic process between European countries that have recognized Palestine.

This step signifies the official beginning and deepening of diplomatic relations.

After Madrid officially recognized the Palestinian state, Spain welcomed its first Palestinian ambassador.

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.