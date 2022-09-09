Prepping, Eating and Preserving Tortoise, for the Raw Dieter

You will see how to dispatch a tortoise so as to preserve its shell for use, how to correctly prep its meat for consumption, and how to preserve it for perpetuity without the use of any technology.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.