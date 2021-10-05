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Dr Oosterhuis, supended by the Medical Board, speaks out in Australia
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551 views • October 05, 2021
Dr. Paul Oosterhuis , Sydney, Australia, has been suspended by the Medical Board for asking genuine questions about the safety of the 💉.
An extremely informative interview. We thank him for his bravery, and for speaking out. I encourage all health professionals to reach out to me.
Maria Zee interview on Facebook . September 23, 2021.
An extremely informative interview. We thank him for his bravery, and for speaking out. I encourage all health professionals to reach out to me.
Maria Zee interview on Facebook . September 23, 2021.
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