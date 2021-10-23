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CDC DIRECTOR SAYS KEEP YOUR KIDS AROUND VACCINATED PEOPLE (LMFAO)
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132 views • October 23, 2021
CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky talks to NBC News' Lester Holt about falling vaccination rates and the delta variant. Walensky says she thinks "we are at a turning point" and decisions made now "will be pivotal as to what happens in the months ahead.
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