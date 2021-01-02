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Black Conservative Patriot: THEY ARE DESTROYING THE EVIDENCE! plus, PLUS much MORE
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298 views • January 02, 2021
Mirrored from: https://youtu.be/K0f_Q-DvqBM
Open Source News. Go to his Channel and Subscibe.
THEY ARE DESTROYING THE EVIDENCE! MORE PHOTO/VIDEO PROOF OUT OF GA! UFO DISCLOSURE IN RELIEF BILL?!
Open Source News. Go to his Channel and Subscibe.
THEY ARE DESTROYING THE EVIDENCE! MORE PHOTO/VIDEO PROOF OUT OF GA! UFO DISCLOSURE IN RELIEF BILL?!
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