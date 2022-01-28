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What Are We Getting For $1.2T?
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130 views • January 28, 2022
* Infrastructure isn’t just roads and bridges, stupid.
* Actually, our bridges are in a really bad way.
* Don’t worry, Mayor Pete has a solution.
* Infrastructure projects never get finished.
* Pothole Pete destroyed South Bend — and is unbothered by robbed trains.
* We’re in dire need of truck drivers and pilots.
* 5G roll-out has been delinquent and irresponsible.
* These are big problems with no solutions.
* His hiring strategy: diversity above all.
The full version of this segment is linked below.
Tucker Carlson Tonight | 27 January 2022
https://video.foxnews.com/v/6294061314001
* Actually, our bridges are in a really bad way.
* Don’t worry, Mayor Pete has a solution.
* Infrastructure projects never get finished.
* Pothole Pete destroyed South Bend — and is unbothered by robbed trains.
* We’re in dire need of truck drivers and pilots.
* 5G roll-out has been delinquent and irresponsible.
* These are big problems with no solutions.
* His hiring strategy: diversity above all.
The full version of this segment is linked below.
Tucker Carlson Tonight | 27 January 2022
https://video.foxnews.com/v/6294061314001
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