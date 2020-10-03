© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
PRESIDENT DONALD JOHN TRUMP - 🇺🇸UN-AIRED SPEECH🇺🇸
Follow
3
Download MP3
Share
Report
253 views • October 03, 2020
First time I hear #Trump sound like a real president
“We The People reclaim Control over our Government”
RUMOR: Trump has Coronavirus
DOUBT IT. The test was likely rigged and Biden could not do another debate. Look at the left fake being all sympathetic after wishing him dead. If he has anything it probably is NOT Corona, maybe that nerve poison??? He does not sound sick at all yet though. He had damn well better watch over his food.
OK, I am going to cut to the chase: I don't believe Trump's entire cabinet came down with Corona.
They had all taken preventive measures and the timing is suspicious. So one possibility: Subversive forces are using this to take over the government as I type, OR:
Trump has one month to pull the trigger and nail the deep state, so he's laying low now and Corona is the excuse to keep everyone protected.
It is one or the other. Take your pick.
If Trump ends up dead, and there's an "over the top funeral" where the left is weeping and wailing, it means they murdered him because they always do that when they murder people.
One good example was Michael Jackson. They hated him. They got rid of him. And as cover, the funeral was shocking, they all played his music and FAKE MOURNED HIM. The fake mourning phase is something they do to make people believe they could not possibly have murdered him. If Trump ends up gone and there's a giant commemoration phase from the left after all these years they tried to destroy him, it's fake, they murdered him.
Also, if they are all now suddenly concerned and sad, rather than celebrating, they know this is a setup to murder him. They will not flip their behavior overnight for any other reason.
Here is a great comment from Rumormillnews:
TRUMP'S FAKE TEST RESULTS CAN DESTROY AMERICA
https://www.rumormillnews.com/cgi-bin/forum.cgi?read=155192
THE people of America had better get behind renouncing the fake test results of the President and Mrs. Trump, which is obviously a ploy by those who have the most to lose if America remains strong in the face of all their opposition.
The president has done a lot for the people of America and we cannot let him down because the opposition needs a big win to discredit everything Trump stands for. He is the best president we have had for a long time and when you think of Biden and his frightened chicken comments during the debate, you will then see that they must discredit President Trump in every way they can to frighten the people into accepting a lame duck presidential substitute. THE FAKE TEST RESULTS CAN ONLY BE A LIE and it shows that only someone very near to the president can do something like that.
I think TRUMP must ignore those terrible lies and immediately replace his personal bodyguard to insure that the traitor is gone from his presence and has no further opportunity to get close to the President or his family.
Melania: Who gives a f*ck about Christmas?
Upon review, that statement was taken TOTALLY out of context, with Melania stating there were huge problems unrelated to Christmas that foreshadowed the importance of putting up decorations at that time. And the scamming MSM did editing of what she said, she in fact said "Who gives a F*ck about Christmas decorations", not "christmas" as the MSM presented it. Typical scamming B.S. but we all ought to be accustomed to that by now and should be looking for the lie in everything. If it is in the MSM and it's not "about the weather" you can assume it is a lie, and half the times they lie about what the weather was, not a forecast anyway.
Natural News: Coronavirus vaccine trial subjects report extreme exhaustion, shortness of breath, day-long headaches and shaking so violently that one of them cracked a tooth"
I am only going to comment, Go there to read ithttps://www.naturalnews.com/2020-10-01-coronavirus-vaccine-trial-subjects-report-extreme-exhaustion-headaches-cracked-tooth.html
Michael Moore: https://www.breitbart.com/entertainment/2020/10/02/michael-moore-its-possible-trump-lying-about-having-covid-19-to-gain-sympathy/
“We The People reclaim Control over our Government”
RUMOR: Trump has Coronavirus
DOUBT IT. The test was likely rigged and Biden could not do another debate. Look at the left fake being all sympathetic after wishing him dead. If he has anything it probably is NOT Corona, maybe that nerve poison??? He does not sound sick at all yet though. He had damn well better watch over his food.
OK, I am going to cut to the chase: I don't believe Trump's entire cabinet came down with Corona.
They had all taken preventive measures and the timing is suspicious. So one possibility: Subversive forces are using this to take over the government as I type, OR:
Trump has one month to pull the trigger and nail the deep state, so he's laying low now and Corona is the excuse to keep everyone protected.
It is one or the other. Take your pick.
If Trump ends up dead, and there's an "over the top funeral" where the left is weeping and wailing, it means they murdered him because they always do that when they murder people.
One good example was Michael Jackson. They hated him. They got rid of him. And as cover, the funeral was shocking, they all played his music and FAKE MOURNED HIM. The fake mourning phase is something they do to make people believe they could not possibly have murdered him. If Trump ends up gone and there's a giant commemoration phase from the left after all these years they tried to destroy him, it's fake, they murdered him.
Also, if they are all now suddenly concerned and sad, rather than celebrating, they know this is a setup to murder him. They will not flip their behavior overnight for any other reason.
Here is a great comment from Rumormillnews:
TRUMP'S FAKE TEST RESULTS CAN DESTROY AMERICA
https://www.rumormillnews.com/cgi-bin/forum.cgi?read=155192
THE people of America had better get behind renouncing the fake test results of the President and Mrs. Trump, which is obviously a ploy by those who have the most to lose if America remains strong in the face of all their opposition.
The president has done a lot for the people of America and we cannot let him down because the opposition needs a big win to discredit everything Trump stands for. He is the best president we have had for a long time and when you think of Biden and his frightened chicken comments during the debate, you will then see that they must discredit President Trump in every way they can to frighten the people into accepting a lame duck presidential substitute. THE FAKE TEST RESULTS CAN ONLY BE A LIE and it shows that only someone very near to the president can do something like that.
I think TRUMP must ignore those terrible lies and immediately replace his personal bodyguard to insure that the traitor is gone from his presence and has no further opportunity to get close to the President or his family.
Melania: Who gives a f*ck about Christmas?
Upon review, that statement was taken TOTALLY out of context, with Melania stating there were huge problems unrelated to Christmas that foreshadowed the importance of putting up decorations at that time. And the scamming MSM did editing of what she said, she in fact said "Who gives a F*ck about Christmas decorations", not "christmas" as the MSM presented it. Typical scamming B.S. but we all ought to be accustomed to that by now and should be looking for the lie in everything. If it is in the MSM and it's not "about the weather" you can assume it is a lie, and half the times they lie about what the weather was, not a forecast anyway.
Natural News: Coronavirus vaccine trial subjects report extreme exhaustion, shortness of breath, day-long headaches and shaking so violently that one of them cracked a tooth"
I am only going to comment, Go there to read ithttps://www.naturalnews.com/2020-10-01-coronavirus-vaccine-trial-subjects-report-extreme-exhaustion-headaches-cracked-tooth.html
Michael Moore: https://www.breitbart.com/entertainment/2020/10/02/michael-moore-its-possible-trump-lying-about-having-covid-19-to-gain-sympathy/
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.