Special Forces 3rd Guards Brigade Silently Infiltrated the positions of the Ukrainian AF near Kremennaya - They Failed to Notice, and Paid the Price
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Special forces from the 3rd Guards Separate Special Purpose Brigade silently infiltrated the positions of the Ukrainian Armed Forces near Kremennaya.

The Ukrainians failed to notice the arrival of the special forces group and immediately paid the price for it.

The soldiers of the Ukrainian Armed Forces did not understand what was happening until the last moment and even shouted "They're our own!" at the Russian SOF team.

