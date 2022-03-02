© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Greg Caton on Escharotic Preparations aka Black Salve (Cansema) (2009)
Follow
5
Share
Report
386 views • March 02, 2022
Prior to his U.S. federal imprisonment on bogus FDA charges in 2004 -- not knowing if I would survive the ordeal -- I had this professional video made, instructing viewers how simple escharotics for curing skin cancers are made. The entire history of escharotic preparations and their shameful suppression by the orthodox medical community is detailed in Meditopia® (see http://www.meditopia.org).
http://www.meditopia.org/dload.htm
https://www.altcancer.com/cansema.htm
https://www.altcancer.com/video/AOLabs_v5.pdf
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/gregcaton
http://www.meditopia.org/dload.htm
https://www.altcancer.com/cansema.htm
https://www.altcancer.com/video/AOLabs_v5.pdf
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/gregcaton
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.