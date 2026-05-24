Serbia: Mass of protesters are demanding Vucic's removal over corruption

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Mass protests rock Serbia as tens of thousands take to the streets under the slogan "Students Win." Demonstrators are demanding Vucic's removal over corruption — despite him already agreeing to snap elections this autumn, the unrest is intensifying.
Clashes with police, burning dumpsters, and pyrotechnics in central Belgrade. Armored vehicles and gendarmerie deployed near the National Assembly, with multiple casualties reported.