Fire broke out on a commercial vessel near Qeshm Island - Straight of Hormuz

Fire broke out on a commercial vessel near Qeshm Island; thick smoke rose from the ship. Earlier today, a ship was attacked in the Strait of Hormuz.

Adding, just posted minutes ago: 💥Israeli occupation targeted Nabatieh al-Fawqa, southern Lebanon.

Adding:

💥UKMTO reports that an oil tanker was hit by an unknown projectile just north of Oman.



➡️This happened just a few hours after US airstrikes on Iranian missile/drone storage sites and coastal radars, launched in retaliation for a previous Iranian attack on a cargo vessel, that despite clear warnings and repeated warnings from Iranian official authorities attempted to cross the Strait through a non-Iran approved route through Man's teritorrial waters.



➡️Following the strike, UKMTO raised the regional threat level to sailors to “SUBSTANTIAL”. The level was previously lowered to “MODERATE” following the signing of the MoU and the resumption of traffic through the Strait of Hormuz.

Adding:

Bahrain claims Iranian drone attack on its territory.



The Foreign Ministry accused Tehran of undermining peace initiatives and regional stability, according to local media.



This comes after the US carried out a series of strikes on Iranian sites near the Strait of Hormuz.



This comes after the US carried out a series of strikes on Iranian sites near the Strait of Hormuz. The attack on Bahrain was most likely aimed at US assets in the country, as Iran responded to the American strikes.

Adding about this:

IRGC Navy: We struck US military positions in the region in response to America's aggression and treaty violation.



Per Sepah's public relations office, via Tasnim:



"Following the Zionist regime's violation of the ceasefire in southern Lebanon, hours ago the treaty-breaking American regime, as always, violated its own commitments and, citing various pretexts about the passage of a violating ship through an unauthorized route in the Strait of Hormuz, carried out an airstrike on the coasts of the Islamic Republic of Iran.



The Navy of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, in response to this aggression, struck positions where the terrorist American army is stationed in the region.



Under Article 5 of the Islamabad Memorandum, arrangements for controlling passage through the Strait of Hormuz rest with the Islamic Republic of Iran. However, America, by instigating various parties, sought to violate this commitment, and the necessary response has been given, and will continue to be given going forward. Should the aggression be repeated, our response will be broader than this."