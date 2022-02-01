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Dr. Aaron Kheriaty-Testified About Unethical Covid Policies
Vigilent Citizen
Vigilent Citizen
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94 views • February 01, 2022
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https://rumble.com/vt8opi-dr.-aaron-kheriarty-full-highlights-senator-ron-johnson-covid-19-a-second-o.html

Aaron Kheriaty is currently Chief of Psychiatry & Ethics at Doc1 Health and Chief of Medical Ethics at The Unity Project. He is a Fellow and Director of the Program in Bioethics and American Democracy at the Ethics and Public Policy Center, and a Senior Fellow and Director of the Health and Human Flourishing Program at the Zephyr Institute. Dr. Kheriaty holds the positions of Scholar at the Paul Ramsey Institute, Senior Scholar at the Brownstone Institute, Fellow at the National Catholic Bioethics Center, and he serves on the advisory board at the Simone Weil Center for Political Philosophy.



Dr. Kheriaty graduated from the University of Notre Dame in philosophy and pre-medical sciences, earned his MD degree from Georgetown University, and completed residency training in psychiatry at the University of California Irvine. For many years he was Professor of Psychiatry at UCI School of Medicine and Director of the Medical Ethics Program at UCI Health, where he chaired the ethics committee. He also chaired the ethics committee at the California Department of State Hospitals for several years.



Dr. Kheriaty has authored books and articles for professional and lay audiences on bioethics, social science, psychiatry, religion, and culture. His work has been published in the Wall Street Journal, the Washington Post, Arc Digital, The New Atlantis, Public Discourse, City Journal, and First Things. He has conducted print, radio, and television interviews on bioethics topics with The New York Times, the Los Angeles Times, CNN, Fox, and NPR.

On matters of public policy and healthcare he has addressed the California Medical Association and has testified before the California Senate Health Committee. Dr. Kheriaty has consulted on Covid related ethical issues during the pandemic, such as ventilator triage and vaccine allocation, for the UC Office of the President, the County of Orange Healthcare Agency, and the California Department of Public Health.

Full Video:
https://rumble.com/vt62y6-covid-19-a-second-opinion.html
Keywords
healthfreedomvaccinesbig pharmasciencecdcpatriotwhopandemiclabvirussecret societybill gatesmedical tyrannydepopulation agendagovernment corruptionbiowarfarecoronamedia liescovid 19dr aaron kheriaty
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