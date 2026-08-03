Dangerous ingredients - Dr Eric Berg

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Source: https://www.youtube.com/@drberg
These dangerous ingredients shouldn’t be considered food. Discover why junk food addiction isn’t just an accident, how food engineering and artificial flavors influence cravings, and why some foods are designed to keep you coming back for more. 0:00 Dangerous food engineering 0:47 Artificial flavors explained 1:35 Microsalt engineering 2:48 Natural and artificial flavors explained 4:25 The blood sugar spike crash 4:45 Bliss point food science 6:37 Processed food dangers 7:50 How to avoid junk food 9:07 Food addiction and dopamine
DATA:
https://www.sciencedirect.com/science...
https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles...