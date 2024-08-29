The 82nd Assault Brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, recently transferred to the Kursk region from Donbass, hoped to storm the settlement of Malaya Loknya, which is still in the gray zone. But Russian military correspondents shared footage on August 27, 2024, showing what the assault group was aiming for here while hoping to record a victory video, instead they themselves handed over the baton to Russian soldiers from the 9th Motorized Rifle Regiment of the 92nd Assault Brigade. Ukrainian forces continue to transfer reserves in an attempt to seize the designated bridgehead in the settlement, but have suffered serious losses, and more of them were taken prisoner with a little red armband style.

Confident of victory, the 82nd Assault Brigade of Ukraine brought their rags to Malaya Loknya. But the fate was different, the soldiers were captured while their comrades were killed on the land of Kursk. The footage now shows the 92nd Assault Brigade of Russia, taking the flag as a trophy, due to making a mistake trying to attack Russian positions. Finally, after the prisoners of war made the right choice, they were all interrogated directly, and told the same questions over and over again. They were very angry, complaining that the commanders who sent them to Kursk, had been living comfortably in Ukraine while their comrades were killed. It is worth noting! On August 6, Ukraine with the help of NATO-US, attacked the Russian region of Kursk and now claimed the occupation of about 1200 square kilometers. However, thousands of Ukrainian soldiers have been taken prisoner by Russia. According to the latest reports, Russia has transferred more than 30 thousand soldiers and a large number of weapons and artillery from other reserves here. Its task is to provide them with everything they need," Russian Defense Minister Andrei Belousov said at the Coordination Council Meeting on military security issues today on August 28.

