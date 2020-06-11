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Undercover Investigation Minneapolis Riot Was Preplanned
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43 views • June 11, 2020
If you're under the impression this BLM/riot movement was due to the death of George Floyd, you need to do your homework.
It was planned long ago and is still being funded & perpetuated by those who make a profit from it.
It was planned long ago and is still being funded & perpetuated by those who make a profit from it.
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