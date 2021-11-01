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Australian Military Being Trained To Force Vaccinate In Door-To-Door Attacks Nov. 1, 2021
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585 views • November 01, 2021
Video from Australia reports members of the armed forces are being trained to go door-to-door, and forcibly vaccinate every person in the country at gunpoint.
The military is also being trained to chase anyone trying to escape into nearby woods or other areas, to grab them at gunpoint.
The people of Australia are finally realizing some of their political class, who are ordering such training and who apparently plan to engage in such action, are "evil to the core" and must be gotten rid of.
The military is also being trained to chase anyone trying to escape into nearby woods or other areas, to grab them at gunpoint.
The people of Australia are finally realizing some of their political class, who are ordering such training and who apparently plan to engage in such action, are "evil to the core" and must be gotten rid of.
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