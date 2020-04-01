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AOC slams Gov. Cuomo for halting mortgage payments but not rent
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3 views • April 01, 2020
FOX Business’ Maria Bartiromo on Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez slamming New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo for halting mortgage payments but not rent, and the state of real estate market and the broader economy amid the coronavirus pandemic.
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