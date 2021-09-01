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When women abort 66 million babies, NWO lures their children for COVID-19 vaccine with candy & toys
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71 views • September 01, 2021
*** Intelligence news update from the Human Homo-Sapiens Race Survival Resistance (HRSR) headquarters and Republic Rebel Alliance battlefront (September 2021).
Since the feminists aborted 66 million children to be ritually sacrificed, now their own children will get killed by their blood-thirst goddess Jezebel Lilith
Satan Lucifer’s Illuminati top hierarchy “White Lodge Brotherhood” ascended master fallen angels are now luring the human children to receive their COVID-19 Coronavirus “black goo” A.I. femtotech nanobot t-Veronica zombie virus vaccine by offering them free ice cream and toys. They are making laws that do not require parental consent for their children to receive COVID-19 Coronavirus Wuhan 5G remote assassination gene-changing Borg vaccines. God’s judgment is finally starting to fall on this wicked feminist End Times generation that has killed 66 million fetuses, and since they rejected God, God is handing their children over to Satan Lucifer’s vaccines. Since these Western feminist nations’ “women’s equality” “women’s head coverings rebelling” End Times rebellious witchcraft wicked generation women aborted 66 million children, in order to be eaten, and raped, and ritually sacrificed, and used as test specimens, and organ harvested, and tortured for the ascended master fallen angel devils’ life force parasitism, and harvested for adrenochrome blood, now their own children will be kidnapped by the CPS as child sex slaves for the Draco reptilian chimera alien incarnate avatar black nobility families, and raped, and tortured, and eaten, and their human meat thrown into fast food restaurant and supermarket food. If you worship Jezebel Lilith the “child killer,” then you will have your own children killed by her, too. Beware of the gods you serve. Instead of listening to us real Christians by remaining single to serve God and our spiritual family, they hunted for mates in church to breed genetic descendants, and they all abandoned us real Christians to fight alone against the Illuminati CIA NSA MI6 FBI mass genocide assassins and world leaders and global child-trafficking rings, in order to protect them and their family and the earth and the human specie and the women & children, so now they will be abandoned, and the real Christians who were defending their children will now be raptured and gone from the earth. We do not have children, because we were serving them every day by preaching sermons daily to them, while getting cooked alive by CIA microwave oven weapons from next door rooms and homes, and shot with FBI pinpoint heart attack EMF weapons, and poisoned with NSA sulfuric acid & polonium radiation & mercury & flesh-eating bacteria, and all our income cut off, and our family either slaughtered or trying to kill us, without eating or sleeping or bathing or looking for work to cover our own living costs or marrying. End of transmission…
Photos at: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100018513877047
See full article at:
https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100018513877047
https://humanracesurvivalresistance.wordpress.com/
Tags:
#Jesus #Christ #Christian #BibleProphecy #JesusChrist #love #crypto #fashion #style #nature #amazing #follow #Illuminati #NWO #goal #motivation #design #inspiration #warning #healthy #family #life #lifestyle #democrat #republican #party #liberal #conservative #happy #beautiful #cute #baby #girl #boy #Pedogate #Pizzagate #pedophile #childtrafficking #humantrafficking #terrorism #nature #travel #friends #GMO #food #yummy #chemtrail #foodie #foodporn #fitness #medicare #medicaid #technology #science #secretspaceprogram #funny #lol #giveaway #crowdfunding #contest #competition #survival #photography #survival #armageddon #DonaldTrump #MAGA #QAnon #WWG1WGA #Coronavirus #COVID19 #5G #vaccine
Since the feminists aborted 66 million children to be ritually sacrificed, now their own children will get killed by their blood-thirst goddess Jezebel Lilith
Satan Lucifer’s Illuminati top hierarchy “White Lodge Brotherhood” ascended master fallen angels are now luring the human children to receive their COVID-19 Coronavirus “black goo” A.I. femtotech nanobot t-Veronica zombie virus vaccine by offering them free ice cream and toys. They are making laws that do not require parental consent for their children to receive COVID-19 Coronavirus Wuhan 5G remote assassination gene-changing Borg vaccines. God’s judgment is finally starting to fall on this wicked feminist End Times generation that has killed 66 million fetuses, and since they rejected God, God is handing their children over to Satan Lucifer’s vaccines. Since these Western feminist nations’ “women’s equality” “women’s head coverings rebelling” End Times rebellious witchcraft wicked generation women aborted 66 million children, in order to be eaten, and raped, and ritually sacrificed, and used as test specimens, and organ harvested, and tortured for the ascended master fallen angel devils’ life force parasitism, and harvested for adrenochrome blood, now their own children will be kidnapped by the CPS as child sex slaves for the Draco reptilian chimera alien incarnate avatar black nobility families, and raped, and tortured, and eaten, and their human meat thrown into fast food restaurant and supermarket food. If you worship Jezebel Lilith the “child killer,” then you will have your own children killed by her, too. Beware of the gods you serve. Instead of listening to us real Christians by remaining single to serve God and our spiritual family, they hunted for mates in church to breed genetic descendants, and they all abandoned us real Christians to fight alone against the Illuminati CIA NSA MI6 FBI mass genocide assassins and world leaders and global child-trafficking rings, in order to protect them and their family and the earth and the human specie and the women & children, so now they will be abandoned, and the real Christians who were defending their children will now be raptured and gone from the earth. We do not have children, because we were serving them every day by preaching sermons daily to them, while getting cooked alive by CIA microwave oven weapons from next door rooms and homes, and shot with FBI pinpoint heart attack EMF weapons, and poisoned with NSA sulfuric acid & polonium radiation & mercury & flesh-eating bacteria, and all our income cut off, and our family either slaughtered or trying to kill us, without eating or sleeping or bathing or looking for work to cover our own living costs or marrying. End of transmission…
Photos at: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100018513877047
See full article at:
https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100018513877047
https://humanracesurvivalresistance.wordpress.com/
Tags:
#Jesus #Christ #Christian #BibleProphecy #JesusChrist #love #crypto #fashion #style #nature #amazing #follow #Illuminati #NWO #goal #motivation #design #inspiration #warning #healthy #family #life #lifestyle #democrat #republican #party #liberal #conservative #happy #beautiful #cute #baby #girl #boy #Pedogate #Pizzagate #pedophile #childtrafficking #humantrafficking #terrorism #nature #travel #friends #GMO #food #yummy #chemtrail #foodie #foodporn #fitness #medicare #medicaid #technology #science #secretspaceprogram #funny #lol #giveaway #crowdfunding #contest #competition #survival #photography #survival #armageddon #DonaldTrump #MAGA #QAnon #WWG1WGA #Coronavirus #COVID19 #5G #vaccine
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