© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
What does Occult mean?
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
12 views • 1 day ago
What does occult mean?
The word occult comes from the latin occultus, meaning hidden or secret.
This word is often confused with voodoo, or hooded figures in robes
sacrificing animals in the woods with their fellow cult members. This is
another way that the media likes to use to brainwash and deter people
from the true meaning of the word.
Occultism is the study of the Laws of Nature which cannot be seen by
the human eye or measured by man made devices. These laws are at work
in the mental and spiritual sphere more than the physical or visible.
The occult tentacles its way to politics, education, police, military, banking,
media, law, and technology. These occultists who wield thousands of years
of preserved knowledge of the human psyche and hidden Laws of Nature
use it to manipulate, and enslave humanity.
This creates a knowledge and power differential between the occultists
and the overwhelming majority of humanity which they then use to their
advantage. The occult is hidden science used to control and rule over the
population. It is neutral knowledge and can be used for good or
bad purposes.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.