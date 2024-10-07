Left Wing Socialism - Struggle for Freedom

Klaus Schwab says – You will Own Nothing in 10 years





I am deeply concerned that too many Americans are totally blind to the truth. They think this election is just about Biden v Trump. This is the World Economic Forum video on 8 predictions for 2030 which includes the surrender of the United States to the United Nations – they just say the US will no longer be the world Superpower. They will end eating meat, hence Gates’ investment in meat alternatives, will make fossil fuels history which is why Biden said in the debate he will end the fossil fuel industry and he will rejoin the United Nations.





https://www.armstrongeconomics.com/world-news/conspiracy/klaus-schwab-says-you-will-own-nothing-in-10-years/









WEF Demands Ban on Home-Grown Food to Stop ‘Global Warming’





The World Economic Forum (WEF) is demanding that governments enforce bans on members of the general public growing their own food at home in order to comply with the unelected globalist organization’s “Net Zero” agenda.





The WEF argues that home-grown food creates “emissions” that allegedly cause “global warming.”





According to so-called “experts” behind a recent WEF study, researchers apparently discovered that the “carbon footprint” of home-grown food is “destroying the planet.”





As a result, the WEF and other globalist climate zealots are now demanding that governments intervene and ban individuals from growing their own food in order to “save the planet” from “global warming.”





https://slaynews.com/news/wef-demands-ban-home-grown-food-stop-global-warming/









Here’s How Inflation and Prices Have Compared Under Trump vs. Biden





However, when eliminating the context and looking purely at numbers during each president’s four-year term, Trump oversaw a period of relatively low inflation, and Biden’s term so far has largely been defined by rapidly rising prices and the most painful inflation since the early 1980s.





https://sg.finance.yahoo.com/news/inflation-prices-compared-under-trump-160257516.html









Elon Musk Drops SERIOUS WARNING at Trump Butler Rally





Elon Musk at Trump rally delivered a warning to America – THIS MAY BE YOUR LAST ELECTION!





Elon Musk: The other side wants to take away your freedom of speech. They want to take away your right to bear arms. They want to take away your right to vote effectively. Text people now and then make sure they actually do vote. If they don’t, this will be the last election. That’s my prediction.





https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2024/10/elon-musk-drops-serious-warning-trump-butler-rally/









Thomas Paine: 'Those who expect to reap the blessings of freedom must, like men, undergo the fatigue of supporting it.'





In his famous quote, "Those who expect to reap the blessings of freedom must, like men, undergo the fatigue of supporting it," Thomas Paine encapsulates the essence of what it means to cherish and preserve the gift of liberty.





https://www.socratic-method.com/quote-meanings/thomas-paine-those-who-expect-to-reap-the-blessings-of-freedom-must-like-men-undergo-the-fatigue-of-supporting-it