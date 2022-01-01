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Dr Heiko Schoning Statement after his Release and Arrest in London and how they seized his computer and a book on the Corona Virus
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207 views • January 01, 2022
My name is Heiko SCHÖNING, I’m an ordinary doctor from Hamburg.
https://acu2020.org/wp-content/uploads/2020/07/Text-ACU-english-1.pdf
Heiko Schöning, Dr. Bodo Schiffman, Prof. Martin Haditsch
https://acu2020.org/international/
https://worlddoctorsalliance.com/
Dr Heiko Schoning Statement after his Release and Arrest in London and how they seized his computer and a book on the Corona Virus
https://vimeo.com/463278971
Questions to Mayor Khan re London Policing and arrest of Dr Heiko Schoening in Hyde Park
https://www.london.gov.uk/questions/2020/3775
As you know, freedom of speech is a principle that I hold dear. One of the best things about London is the fierce way in which we protect this right and people’s ability to exercise it. However, as I’m sure you will appreciate, the police have to balance this right with managing behaviour that could lead to public disorder. It is crucial that healthy debates do not lead to violence, and I support the rights of police officers to remove individuals in order to prevent a breach of the peace. (another words double speak (I don't really support freedom of speach [sic])....
https://www.london.gov.uk/questions/2020/3771
Does the race for vaccine development make sense? What are the chances of success? Will the vaccine be safe? Will people accept it??
In June 2020, Corona, False Alarm? exploded into the German market, selling 200,000 copies and 75,000 e-books in the first six weeks.
Corona, False Alarm? Facts and Figures Paperback – October 2, 2020
by Karina Reiss Ph.D. (Author), Sucharit Bhakdi MD (Author)
https://www.amazon.com/Corona-False-Alarm-Facts-Figures/dp/1645020576
Dr. Bhakdi and Dr. Reiss provide dates, facts, and background information, including:
How Covid-19 compares with previous coronaviruses and the flu virus
What infection numbers and the death rate really tell us
The challenges around lockdown: Were the protective measures justified?
Mandatory mask-wearing: Does the science support it?
Vaccines: What are the chances of success? What are the risks?
Corona, False Alarm? provides you with sound information and substantiated facts―and encourages you to form your own opinion on the corona crisis.
https://www.amazon.com/Corona-False-Alarm-Facts-Figures/dp/1645020576
https://acu2020.org/wp-content/uploads/2020/07/Text-ACU-english-1.pdf
Heiko Schöning, Dr. Bodo Schiffman, Prof. Martin Haditsch
https://acu2020.org/international/
https://worlddoctorsalliance.com/
Dr Heiko Schoning Statement after his Release and Arrest in London and how they seized his computer and a book on the Corona Virus
https://vimeo.com/463278971
Questions to Mayor Khan re London Policing and arrest of Dr Heiko Schoening in Hyde Park
https://www.london.gov.uk/questions/2020/3775
As you know, freedom of speech is a principle that I hold dear. One of the best things about London is the fierce way in which we protect this right and people’s ability to exercise it. However, as I’m sure you will appreciate, the police have to balance this right with managing behaviour that could lead to public disorder. It is crucial that healthy debates do not lead to violence, and I support the rights of police officers to remove individuals in order to prevent a breach of the peace. (another words double speak (I don't really support freedom of speach [sic])....
https://www.london.gov.uk/questions/2020/3771
Does the race for vaccine development make sense? What are the chances of success? Will the vaccine be safe? Will people accept it??
In June 2020, Corona, False Alarm? exploded into the German market, selling 200,000 copies and 75,000 e-books in the first six weeks.
Corona, False Alarm? Facts and Figures Paperback – October 2, 2020
by Karina Reiss Ph.D. (Author), Sucharit Bhakdi MD (Author)
https://www.amazon.com/Corona-False-Alarm-Facts-Figures/dp/1645020576
Dr. Bhakdi and Dr. Reiss provide dates, facts, and background information, including:
How Covid-19 compares with previous coronaviruses and the flu virus
What infection numbers and the death rate really tell us
The challenges around lockdown: Were the protective measures justified?
Mandatory mask-wearing: Does the science support it?
Vaccines: What are the chances of success? What are the risks?
Corona, False Alarm? provides you with sound information and substantiated facts―and encourages you to form your own opinion on the corona crisis.
https://www.amazon.com/Corona-False-Alarm-Facts-Figures/dp/1645020576
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