Dr Heiko Schoning Statement after his Release and Arrest in London and how they seized his computer and a book on the Corona Virus

My name is Heiko SCHÖNING, I’m an ordinary doctor from Hamburg.Heiko Schöning, Dr. Bodo Schiffman, Prof. Martin HaditschDr Heiko Schoning Statement after his Release and Arrest in London and how they seized his computer and a book on the Corona VirusQuestions to Mayor Khan re London Policing and arrest of Dr Heiko Schoening in Hyde ParkAs you know, freedom of speech is a principle that I hold dear. One of the best things about London is the fierce way in which we protect this right and people’s ability to exercise it. However, as I’m sure you will appreciate, the police have to balance this right with managing behaviour that could lead to public disorder. It is crucial that healthy debates do not lead to violence, and I support the rights of police officers to remove individuals in order to prevent a breach of the peace. (another words double speak (I don't really support freedom of speach [sic])....Does the race for vaccine development make sense? What are the chances of success? Will the vaccine be safe? Will people accept it??In June 2020, Corona, False Alarm? exploded into the German market, selling 200,000 copies and 75,000 e-books in the first six weeks.Corona, False Alarm? Facts and Figures Paperback – October 2, 2020by Karina Reiss Ph.D. (Author), Sucharit Bhakdi MD (Author)Dr. Bhakdi and Dr. Reiss provide dates, facts, and background information, including:How Covid-19 compares with previous coronaviruses and the flu virusWhat infection numbers and the death rate really tell usThe challenges around lockdown: Were the protective measures justified?Mandatory mask-wearing: Does the science support it?Vaccines: What are the chances of success? What are the risks?Corona, False Alarm? provides you with sound information and substantiated facts―and encourages you to form your own opinion on the corona crisis.