© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
198) Armas de Energia Directa sobre protestantes (potência e efeitos visíveis)
Follow
0
Share
Report
23 views • February 24, 2022
Tabela de conversão de unidades EMF: https://electrosmogportugal.weebly.com/uploads/1/2/3/3/123313372/emf-tabela_unidades_equivalentes_conversao.pdf
Fontes, manifestantes na Austrália (Fev 2022) relatam terem sido sujeitos a armas de energia directa, este vídeo compila esses factos e testemunhos.
Feb 23, 2022 | AUSTRALIA & NEW ZEALAND GREAT RESET (G)overnments Use FREQUENCY BASED WEAPONS Against Protesters: https://www.bitchute.com/video/Xs4kfQceoSrM/
Feb 23, 2022 | CANBERRA {{COOKER}} / PROTESTERS / MICROWAVE WEAPONS / THE NEW WORLD ORDER [STFNReports]: https://www.bitchute.com/video/hPXty8xmT4It/
The Australian Government Microwaved Protesters Including Children - Stranger Than Fiction: https://www.bitchute.com/video/9vBm02oAHVOm/
Microwave Burn Victim At Protest In Canberra, Australia | Long Range Acoustic Device Weapon: https://www.bitchute.com/video/PdevpnVrAug7/
5G and EMF Being Used On Australia's Citizens | Extremely High Radio Frequency (RF) Levels: https://www.bitchute.com/video/uhUD6v9lHP8i/
MOPPE ou #ELECTROSMOGPORTUGAL
Movimento Português de Prevenção do Electrosmog
https://electrosmogportugal.weebly.com
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/electrosmogportugal
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCi5gtFStWMfJRjwNVgulrsA/
Fontes, manifestantes na Austrália (Fev 2022) relatam terem sido sujeitos a armas de energia directa, este vídeo compila esses factos e testemunhos.
Feb 23, 2022 | AUSTRALIA & NEW ZEALAND GREAT RESET (G)overnments Use FREQUENCY BASED WEAPONS Against Protesters: https://www.bitchute.com/video/Xs4kfQceoSrM/
Feb 23, 2022 | CANBERRA {{COOKER}} / PROTESTERS / MICROWAVE WEAPONS / THE NEW WORLD ORDER [STFNReports]: https://www.bitchute.com/video/hPXty8xmT4It/
The Australian Government Microwaved Protesters Including Children - Stranger Than Fiction: https://www.bitchute.com/video/9vBm02oAHVOm/
Microwave Burn Victim At Protest In Canberra, Australia | Long Range Acoustic Device Weapon: https://www.bitchute.com/video/PdevpnVrAug7/
5G and EMF Being Used On Australia's Citizens | Extremely High Radio Frequency (RF) Levels: https://www.bitchute.com/video/uhUD6v9lHP8i/
MOPPE ou #ELECTROSMOGPORTUGAL
Movimento Português de Prevenção do Electrosmog
https://electrosmogportugal.weebly.com
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/electrosmogportugal
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCi5gtFStWMfJRjwNVgulrsA/
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.