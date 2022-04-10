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TOYOTA LAND CRUISER 200 SERIES "ULTIMATE" OVERLAND BUILD. #RFB
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429 views • April 10, 2022
Price is $90000.00 USD or BRO(Best Reasonable Offer) Contact [email protected] SERIOUS ONLY! Please.
MODIFIED AMERICA PLAYLIST https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=k8oeA...
@00:00 Start
@01:05 Intro
@02:10 Skip Intro
FULL LIST OF SPECS :
2008 Toyota Land Cruiser 200 Series
142,000 Miles
*Billets A-Arms & Trailing Arms
*Icon Shock Protectors - Rear
*Timbren Bump Stops -Front
*ARB Old Man Emu Heavy Springs - Rear
*Firestone Air Bags
*Nitro Gears 4:30 Front & Rear with Lucas Gear Oil
*ARB Twin Compressor with Slee Bracket
*ARB Air Lockers Front & Rear
*ARB Diff Breathers Front & Rear
*Method Wheels NV 305 17” with matching spare
*BF Goodridge KO2 285x75x17 with matching Spare
*Warn Platinum 12K winch with Remote & Synthetic line
*Viper 4x4 Front & Rear Bumpers with Sensors & LED *Fog Lights, Headlight Washers & Storage Box, Tire *Mount, Dual Swing Gates
*ARB Safari Snorkel
*Slee Aux Battery Brackets, Box
*Slee Billet Battery Terminals
*Blue Sea Manual Battery Switch e-series
*Power Station, 2 high speed usb, 2 standard usb, 2 12 volt
*Dedicated Fridge connection with Anderson Plug
*RedArc BCDC1250 Battery Charger with Solar Connection
*ARB 9” Intensity LED Lights, Driver Spot Passenger Flood
*Ridged Pro 40” Light Bar - Front
*Ridged Pro 10” Light Bar - Back
*Ridged Pro Ditch Lights - Front & Rear
White Knuckle Off Road Sliders DOM
Rhino Roof Rack with Rhino Accessories Mounts
23 Zero 270 Awning LST
CVT RTT Bush Clamshell Double Channel
*SnowMaster 42L Classic Fridge
*DFG Offroad Fridge Slider
Hi Lift Jack with Foot stand
Overland Vehicles Trash Bag
*2 Brand New Interstate Batteries
Well Window Visors
Vantrue Dash Cam N2 Front & Rear Facing with Audio
Relocated Factory Back up Camera
Wireless Backup camera
Wireless Front Camera
MaxTrax Traction Boards 4ea
Wavian Gas Jerry Cans 2ea
Brake Pads EBC Yellow Stuff Front and Rear
Major Services Completed Within Last 2 Years
All Service Completed by Authorized Toyota Dealerships/Service Centers
Air Injection Pumps Both
Air Injection Drivers Both
Large Relay
CV Boots Inner Outer Both Sides, Axle Seals Both Front
New OEM Toyota Radiator and all hoses
Brakes Front & Rear
Services By Toyota
Oil & Filter, Brake Fluid, Power Steering Fluid, Coolant Flush
Changed every 2000-3000 miles and sometimes sooner
I had the second row seats out, I was going to build a sleeping/storage platform inside but decided against it, I figured let the new owner decide how they want to build out the interior. I have since put second row seats back in you will see this in video.
Sale Price $90000.00
#200series #200seriesoverland #200seriesforsale #overlandbuilds #overlandbound
RFB 3
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCbTazbVtE6SyhK-VQXrtmvQ?pbjreload=102
RFB - ALL VIDEOS
https://lbry.tv/@richiefromboston:9
RFB - ALL VIDEOS
https://lbry.tv/@richiefromboston:9
RichieFromBoston
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/juH53r3AyWVW/
Shared from and subscribe to:
Jailbreak Overlander
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCaWesQ4Xnef9GafslJkS_8w
MODIFIED AMERICA PLAYLIST https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=k8oeA...
@00:00 Start
@01:05 Intro
@02:10 Skip Intro
FULL LIST OF SPECS :
2008 Toyota Land Cruiser 200 Series
142,000 Miles
*Billets A-Arms & Trailing Arms
*Icon Shock Protectors - Rear
*Timbren Bump Stops -Front
*ARB Old Man Emu Heavy Springs - Rear
*Firestone Air Bags
*Nitro Gears 4:30 Front & Rear with Lucas Gear Oil
*ARB Twin Compressor with Slee Bracket
*ARB Air Lockers Front & Rear
*ARB Diff Breathers Front & Rear
*Method Wheels NV 305 17” with matching spare
*BF Goodridge KO2 285x75x17 with matching Spare
*Warn Platinum 12K winch with Remote & Synthetic line
*Viper 4x4 Front & Rear Bumpers with Sensors & LED *Fog Lights, Headlight Washers & Storage Box, Tire *Mount, Dual Swing Gates
*ARB Safari Snorkel
*Slee Aux Battery Brackets, Box
*Slee Billet Battery Terminals
*Blue Sea Manual Battery Switch e-series
*Power Station, 2 high speed usb, 2 standard usb, 2 12 volt
*Dedicated Fridge connection with Anderson Plug
*RedArc BCDC1250 Battery Charger with Solar Connection
*ARB 9” Intensity LED Lights, Driver Spot Passenger Flood
*Ridged Pro 40” Light Bar - Front
*Ridged Pro 10” Light Bar - Back
*Ridged Pro Ditch Lights - Front & Rear
White Knuckle Off Road Sliders DOM
Rhino Roof Rack with Rhino Accessories Mounts
23 Zero 270 Awning LST
CVT RTT Bush Clamshell Double Channel
*SnowMaster 42L Classic Fridge
*DFG Offroad Fridge Slider
Hi Lift Jack with Foot stand
Overland Vehicles Trash Bag
*2 Brand New Interstate Batteries
Well Window Visors
Vantrue Dash Cam N2 Front & Rear Facing with Audio
Relocated Factory Back up Camera
Wireless Backup camera
Wireless Front Camera
MaxTrax Traction Boards 4ea
Wavian Gas Jerry Cans 2ea
Brake Pads EBC Yellow Stuff Front and Rear
Major Services Completed Within Last 2 Years
All Service Completed by Authorized Toyota Dealerships/Service Centers
Air Injection Pumps Both
Air Injection Drivers Both
Large Relay
CV Boots Inner Outer Both Sides, Axle Seals Both Front
New OEM Toyota Radiator and all hoses
Brakes Front & Rear
Services By Toyota
Oil & Filter, Brake Fluid, Power Steering Fluid, Coolant Flush
Changed every 2000-3000 miles and sometimes sooner
I had the second row seats out, I was going to build a sleeping/storage platform inside but decided against it, I figured let the new owner decide how they want to build out the interior. I have since put second row seats back in you will see this in video.
Sale Price $90000.00
#200series #200seriesoverland #200seriesforsale #overlandbuilds #overlandbound
RFB 3
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCbTazbVtE6SyhK-VQXrtmvQ?pbjreload=102
RFB - ALL VIDEOS
https://lbry.tv/@richiefromboston:9
RFB - ALL VIDEOS
https://lbry.tv/@richiefromboston:9
RichieFromBoston
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/juH53r3AyWVW/
Shared from and subscribe to:
Jailbreak Overlander
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCaWesQ4Xnef9GafslJkS_8w
Keywords
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