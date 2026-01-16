BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Note Cards for Moms
thefoxpreneurfiles
thefoxpreneurfiles
1 follower
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
Support This Channel

This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.

Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.

Shop NowLearn More
10 views • 2 days ago

A gentle ritual for tired moms.

End your day with softness. These printable affirmation cards are designed for moms who feel overwhelmed, emotionally drained, or quietly guilty at bedtime. Each card offers a poetic whisper of compassion, reminding you that presence, not perfection, matters most.

Whether tucked into a journal, placed on a nightstand, or read aloud before sleep, these cards invite you to let go, breathe deeply, and rest in the truth that you are enough.


Get yours here: https://thistlefoxnotes.etsy.com/listing/4422120971/end-of-day-note-cards-for-moms-printable


🔔 If you liked this video, please LIKE, COMMENT, and SUBSCRIBE for more videos! 🌿💙

You can also support the Channel.

https://www.etsy.com/shop/ThistlefoxN...


#etsy #etsyseller #etsyshop #etsyfinds #etsyideas

Keywords
etsyetsyselleretsyshopetsystoreetsyfinds
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Ohio appeals court restores portions of pro-life law

Ohio appeals court restores portions of pro-life law

Laura Harris
Pure Human: Reclaiming humanity in an age of artificial control

Pure Human: Reclaiming humanity in an age of artificial control

Ramon Tomey
U.S. military signals imminent intervention in Iran as European officials sound alarm and nations urge evacuations

U.S. military signals imminent intervention in Iran as European officials sound alarm and nations urge evacuations

Zoey Sky
Venezuelan opposition leader presents her Nobel Peace Prize medal to Trump

Venezuelan opposition leader presents her Nobel Peace Prize medal to Trump

Jacob Thomas
U.S. to suspend immigrant visa processing for citizens of 75 countries under new policy

U.S. to suspend immigrant visa processing for citizens of 75 countries under new policy

Laura Harris
Australia blocks 5 million underage social media accounts in landmark crackdown

Australia blocks 5 million underage social media accounts in landmark crackdown

Belle Carter
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy