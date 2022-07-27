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PATRICK LANCASTER: 27JUL22 - Chechen Soldier Shows Ukraine Army Positions
Delacabra
Delacabra
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155 views • July 27, 2022

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Keywords
russiabidenworld war 3putinukrainewar crimesnatozelenskypatrick lancasterrussiaukrainewarrussia ukraine warhimars155mm excaliburcrowd-funded journalistukraine truthpl news todaychechen soldier
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