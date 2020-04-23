The Mark Of Beast and The ID

Over last few years, the biometric identification system has become very useful, and there are more and more companies that are introducing new ways to integrate a biometric id system into everything that requires personal verification. This includes your phone, your bank account, your car and more. Although it is a very convenient form of technology, have we considered how this technology can be used for the Mark of the Beast? If that this technology is used in such way, it could very well be a choice between God and the Beast, from the Book of Revelation.