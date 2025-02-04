Xaerfaal - Ruff Mix 001

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
soundcloud.com/xaerfaal/tracks
This is the first mix I've ever done, hopefully not the last. I'm just a noob.
Tracklist:
Animai - Tigers
Distance - Display Only
J.Sparrow - Can't Dance
Clubroot - Demon Drum
Phaeleh - Breathe In Air (feat. Soundmouse)
Hebbe - Obsolete (feat. Swift & PAV4N)
Ninety - Cassette Skank
Fork And Knife x Grim Sickers - Style
Basura - The Bag
Crowley - Grump
Khanum - Bun Politician
Gru Var - Paranoia Dub
Gantz - Pusher Acid
Joker - Juggernaut
Kami-O - Kayastha
Dark Tantrums - Unborn