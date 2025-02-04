Xaerfaal - Ruff Mix 001

soundcloud.com/xaerfaal/tracks



This is the first mix I've ever done, hopefully not the last. I'm just a noob.

Tracklist:

Animai - Tigers

Distance - Display Only

J.Sparrow - Can't Dance

Clubroot - Demon Drum

Phaeleh - Breathe In Air (feat. Soundmouse)

Hebbe - Obsolete (feat. Swift & PAV4N)

Ninety - Cassette Skank

Fork And Knife x Grim Sickers - Style

Basura - The Bag

Crowley - Grump

Khanum - Bun Politician

Gru Var - Paranoia Dub

Gantz - Pusher Acid

Joker - Juggernaut

Kami-O - Kayastha

Dark Tantrums - Unborn