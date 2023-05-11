Trump gets a standing ovation from a New Hampshire crowd live on CNN.
Hmm, did CNN know that PDJT would have such a high audience appeal?
I doubt this was the way they saw things going.
https://twitter.com/i/status/1656450658185216003
